Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 197 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pictet North America Advisors SA reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Argus lifted their price target on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.41, for a total transaction of $1,005,597.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,126.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total transaction of $2,022,846.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $779.61 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $783.49. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $726.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $706.58.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.