Pictet North America Advisors SA Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pictet North America Advisors SA trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $406.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $407.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.05 and its 200 day moving average is $371.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

