Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.23

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 77.23 ($0.97) and traded as low as GBX 75.80 ($0.95). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 76.20 ($0.95), with a volume of 546,379 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £421.66 million, a PE ratio of -444.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Picton Property Income’s payout ratio is -2,352.94%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £665 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 47 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 31 March 2020). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

