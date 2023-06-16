Piper Sandler Trims Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Target Price to $202.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CHRD. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $182.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $152.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.17. Chord Energy has a 52-week low of $93.35 and a 52-week high of $164.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $896.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.67 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $3.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.94, for a total value of $434,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,509,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,590 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $13,387,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $760,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $345,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,631,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $18,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.