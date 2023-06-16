Piper Sandler Trims Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Target Price to $29.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. The company had revenue of $308.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

