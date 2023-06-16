Piper Sandler Trims Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Target Price to $42.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $44.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.97.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,792,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,654,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Stories

