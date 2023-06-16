Piper Sandler Trims Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Target Price to $67.00

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHEL. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.29) to GBX 3,000 ($37.54) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Shell to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,525.14.

Shell Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. Shell has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.93. The company has a market capitalization of $211.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Shell will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

