Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Sold by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Pitney Bowes worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Pitney Bowes by 40.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,986,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,672,000 after buying an additional 1,711,020 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,850,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,794 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 839,836 shares in the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 2,377,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 567,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,548,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 471,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI opened at $3.66 on Friday. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $641.93 million, a P/E ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $834.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.08%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

