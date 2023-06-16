Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $16.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Playtika from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Playtika in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

In other news, major shareholder On Chau sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $5,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,310,506 shares in the company, valued at $852,947,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 79,810,506 shares of company stock valued at $635,919,313 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playtika

Playtika Stock Up 2.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Playtika by 2.5% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,724,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,139,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,704,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,206 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 369,621 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,965,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,466,000 after acquiring an additional 257,400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $11.48 on Friday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 84.87% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $656.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

