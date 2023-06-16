Pocket Network Price Down 11.7% This Week (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. Pocket Network has a total market cap of $35.97 million and $762,609.23 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

