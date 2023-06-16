Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Up 4.6%

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82. Approximately 414,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 723,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.

Portillo’s ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Portillo’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,944,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,666,000 after acquiring an additional 293,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 41.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,866,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 352,300 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at $47,879,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Portillo’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,498,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after buying an additional 758,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

