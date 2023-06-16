Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Shares Up 4.6%

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.82 and last traded at $21.82. Approximately 414,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 723,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Portillo’s from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Portillo’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in Portillo’s by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,944,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,666,000 after acquiring an additional 293,184 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 41.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,866,000 after purchasing an additional 752,280 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,309,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,362,000 after purchasing an additional 352,300 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Portillo’s in the first quarter valued at $47,879,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Portillo’s by 102.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,498,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after buying an additional 758,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.
Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.
