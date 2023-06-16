PotCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $17.18 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $327,939.75 and $17.18 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,354,090 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

