PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CFO Sells $794,800.72 in Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $794,800.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ PRCT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.09. 310,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,935. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 0.57. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $52.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.74.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. PROCEPT BioRobotics’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth $71,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
