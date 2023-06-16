Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,557,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 73,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,557,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,902 shares of company stock worth $15,243,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Progyny by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,020,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Progyny stock opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.90. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

