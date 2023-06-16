Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) Stock Price Up 150%

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 150% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 635,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 326,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Propel Media Stock Down 8.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05.

About Propel Media

Propel Media, Inc operates as a holding company for Propel Media LLC. Its real-time and bid-based online advertising platform, Propel Media allows advertisers to target audiences and deliver video, display and text based advertising. Its services serves advertisers through self-serve platform and managed services to reach online audiences and acquire customers.

