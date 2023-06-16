ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.11

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.11 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 40898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.88.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $835.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $223,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the first quarter worth $327,000.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

