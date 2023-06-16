ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,930,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the May 15th total of 20,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,409,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQQQ. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 229.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 33.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 2.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 44,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.