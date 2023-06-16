ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,930,000 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the May 15th total of 20,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,409,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
- 2 Small-Caps With Large-Cap Potential
- Surgical Centers, Med-Tech Stocks Up On Pent-Up Surgical Demand
- Is NexTier-Patterson UTI Deal A Sign Of More Consolidation Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.