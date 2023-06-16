Prostatis Group LLC Acquires Shares of 51,647 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 2.6% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 837.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $97.12 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $77.28 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2981 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

