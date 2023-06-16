Prostatis Group LLC Acquires Shares of 938,875 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 938,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000. Prostatis Group LLC owned about 10.78% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RYT. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

RYT stock opened at $293.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.61 and its 200-day moving average is $263.81. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

