Prostatis Group LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,566 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $218.96 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

