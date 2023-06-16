Prostatis Group LLC Boosts Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 1,404.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,358 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,694,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,517,000 after purchasing an additional 123,746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,530,000 after buying an additional 681,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,080,000 after buying an additional 100,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $370,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $88.73.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.10.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

