Prostatis Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,814 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,999,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,852,000 after acquiring an additional 294,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 394.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 346,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 276,220 shares during the last quarter. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 637,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 964,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,609,000 after purchasing an additional 149,731 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $42.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.36. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.