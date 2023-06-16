Prostatis Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,144,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 121,868 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 2,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $181.91 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.58.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

