Prostatis Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,916 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $193.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.13. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

