Prostatis Group LLC Has $128,000 Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $101.38 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average of $103.61.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.