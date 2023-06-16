Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Down 4.4% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $73.02 and last traded at $73.10. Approximately 122,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 478,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.43.

Specifically, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $245,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $245,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,002 shares of company stock valued at $15,000,459 over the last three months. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Prothena Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.97.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,992 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $2,364,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 127,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Stories

