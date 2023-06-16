Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Campion Asset Management

Campion Asset Management lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage stock opened at $287.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $357.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.13 and its 200-day moving average is $292.67. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $341.44.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

