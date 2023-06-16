Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Director Troy Edward Wilson Sells 27,000 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $93,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $165.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $5.16.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.71 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 2.04%. Research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

PBYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Featured Stories

