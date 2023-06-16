Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in May

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PEMIF stock remained flat at $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,711. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.95.

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.

