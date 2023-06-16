Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in May

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of PEMIF stock remained flat at $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,711. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.95.
About Pure Energy Minerals
