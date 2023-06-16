Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSTG opened at $37.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,254.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $697,499.69. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 11,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $379,891.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 162,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,000.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,553 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. FMR LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,883 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its position in Pure Storage by 92.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Pure Storage by 92.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

