PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $117.75

PZ Cussons plc (LON:PZC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 117.75 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 178.20 ($2.23), with a volume of 460984 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180.60 ($2.26).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PZ Cussons from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 208 ($2.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.25) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 253.25 ($3.17).

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £763.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,270.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 194.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10.

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

Further Reading

