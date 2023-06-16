Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00007886 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $214.68 million and approximately $23.64 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,686.21 or 0.06484728 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00033537 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,700,492 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

