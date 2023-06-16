QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) PT Raised to $145.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Bank of America from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $123.61 on Friday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.25.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after buying an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,345,610,000 after buying an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,186,652,000 after buying an additional 1,183,406 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

