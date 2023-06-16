Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS) Shares Down 1.4%

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS – Get Rating) dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 109,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

Quorum Information Technologies Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$49.80 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.85, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Quorum Information Technologies (CVE:QIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.00 million. Quorum Information Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quorum Information Technologies Inc. will post 0.0205866 earnings per share for the current year.

Quorum Information Technologies Company Profile

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

