Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Shares Down 3.2%

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 343,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 131,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Radisson Mining Resources Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$42.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Radisson Mining Resources Company Profile

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

