Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%.

Ralph Lauren has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ralph Lauren has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $10.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.0%.

Ralph Lauren stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.18. 977,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,768. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $82.23 and a 12-month high of $128.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.68. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

