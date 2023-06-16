Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 17,055 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 344.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,055 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,036,000. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.14. 74,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,726. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.52.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

