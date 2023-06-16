Range Financial Group LLC Buys 162 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for about 1.5% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.31. 1,791,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,945. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

