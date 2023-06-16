Range Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Range Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Infosys by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co raised its stake in Infosys by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 1,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Infosys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Nomura downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

Infosys Trading Up 0.6 %

Infosys stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,143,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,675,302. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Infosys Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

