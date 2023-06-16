Range Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,998 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises 2.9% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $878.68. 1,525,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,157. The company has a market cap of $362.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $692.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.