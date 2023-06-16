Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OMF traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.64. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 17.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMF has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.07.

About OneMain

(Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.