Range Financial Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Range Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Altria Group by 227.3% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Altria Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,297 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $44.10. 2,593,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,859,701. The company has a market cap of $78.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.87. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

