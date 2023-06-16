Range Financial Group LLC Makes New $563,000 Investment in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 91,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000. Range Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of Teekay as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Teekay by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Teekay by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 396,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 41,509 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Teekay by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 271,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 128,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TK stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. Teekay Co. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.82 million, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Teekay Company Profile



Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

