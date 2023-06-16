Range Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 120,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Gold Fields accounts for 1.0% of Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,703,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6,833.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after buying an additional 3,416,882 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,589,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,611,000 after buying an additional 2,368,601 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 274.4% during the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,874,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,253,000 after buying an additional 2,106,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 22.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,704,000 after buying an additional 1,947,700 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GFI shares. Investec cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Gold Fields Stock Down 1.7 %

Gold Fields Profile

Shares of GFI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.87. 973,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,532,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.65. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

