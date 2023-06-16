Range Financial Group LLC Sells 670 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barrington Research cut their price target on H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 178,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.85. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). H&R Block had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 284.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other news, Director Richard A. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,254.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

