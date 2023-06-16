Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 89,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Barrick Gold comprises 1.1% of Range Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.60. 3,020,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,019,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.83, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

