Range Financial Group LLC Takes Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,699 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 562 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.63. The company had a trading volume of 157,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,989. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.31 and a 12 month high of $152.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total transaction of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 19,203 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $2,652,702.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,675.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,668 shares of company stock worth $9,493,157. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.