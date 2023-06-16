Ratio Wealth Group Acquires 1,933 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Ratio Wealth Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Ratio Wealth Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $13,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 198,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 128,350 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 474,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,104,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,648 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.99.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

