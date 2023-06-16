Ratio Wealth Group Acquires 2,050 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ratio Wealth Group raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 5.5% of Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ratio Wealth Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $19,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

VIG opened at $161.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.40. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $162.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.