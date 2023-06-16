Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF) Short Interest Update

Ratos AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:RTOBF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 316,900 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the May 15th total of 401,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ratos AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Ratos AB (publ) stock remained flat at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.13. Ratos AB has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $3.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Handelsbanken upgraded shares of Ratos AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

About Ratos AB (publ)

Ratos AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts, turnarounds, add on acquisitions, and middle market transactions. The firm does not invest in early stages and in companies that operate in the arms industry, pornography, or are detrimental to the environment. It seeks to invest in unlisted medium sized companies.

Featured Stories

